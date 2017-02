CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 4, 2017) – “Super Bowl Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk”.

That’s the theme for the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies Sunday night.

Sheriff George Maier says with lots of private parties, there will be alcohol consumption.

He asks that you assign a designated driver before the party, or arrange for a ride instead of climbing behind the wheel.

The sheriff’s office will have enhanced patrols.