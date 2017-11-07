73rd WHBC Annual High School Football Awards Banque

73rd WHBC Annual High School Football Awards Banquet
Thursday, November 16th / Skyland Pines
3550 Columbus Road NE
Doors open at 6pm. Dinner is served at 6:30pm.
Coaches and honored student player tickets are complimentary. All others will be charged $25 per ticket.
Tickets can be purchased weekdays 8:30am-5pm Monday, November 6th through 2pm Wednesday, November 15th at the WHBC Studios, 550 Market Avenue South, Downtown Canton. Cash or checks only. Tickets will NOT be available at the door.
Awards to be announced banquet night: Jim Muzzy Scholastic Award, Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award, Coach of the Year and All County MVP.
2017 ALL COUNTY TEAM: DEFENSE
DL #67 SIO SAIPAIA MCKINLEY 6-0 286 SR
DL #12 ZACH BLACKISTON PERRY 6-4 210 SR
DL #5 ELI BEERS NORTHWEST 6-1 220 SR
DL #33 JOEY DIGIACOMO CENTRAL 6-1 185 SR
LB #1 JOSH CHANDLER MCKINLEY 6-0 218 SR
LB #32 NICK SHEPHARD FAIRLESS 6-1 210 SR
LB #3 BEN SMITH HOOVER 6-1 210 SR
LB #18 MICHAEL REKSTIS GLENOAK 5-10 185 SR
LB #27 TYLER COWAN PERRY 6-2 200 SR
DB #1 JOE CHILDERS JACKSON 5-10 165 SR
DB #8 XAVIER SMITH MCKINLEY 5-9 163 SR
DB #3 ROBBY KIRCHNER PERRY 5-7 155 SR
DB #11 MITCH MITCHELL EAST CANTON 6-2 170 SR
DB #3 NICKY GLIATTA III GLENOAK 5-9 170 SR
P #15 CJ GREINER MARLINGTON 6-1 175 SOPH
2017 ALL COUNTY TEAM: OFFENSE
QB #14 JARET PALLOTTA JACKSON 6-6 200 SR
QB #18 MAX BAKER PERRY 6-1 185 SR
RB #21 DUCE JOHNSON ALLIANCE 5-8 200 SR
RB #2 NATHANAEL SUNTHEIMER EAST CANTON 6-0 175 SOPH
RB #26 LUKE REICOSKY NORTH CANTON 5-9 180 SR
RB #22 JARIN CURTIS PERRY 5-9 210 JR
WR #9 PRAYER WISE MCKINLEY 5-7 144 SR
WR #11 BRANDON O’QUINN JACKSON 5-10 160 SR
WR #3 AUSTIN KUTSCHER MASSILLON 6-1 180 SR
WR #5 MAX HARTLINE LOUISVILLE 5-10 176 JR
TE #84 ANDREW WHITE GLENOAK 6-4 240 SR
OL #64 MILLER DAVIES CENTRAL 6-5 300 SR
OL #68 DYLAN CASLER PERRY 6-2 255 JR
OL #58 LUKE DYE JACKSON 6-1 245 SR
OL #62 JORDAN SHULTZ EAST CANTON 6-3 255 SR
OL #54 JAVON KING MCKINLEY 5-10 265 SR
K #2 CADEN BASHAM PERRY 5-9 155 SR
2017 INDIVIDUAL TEAM MVPS
ALLIANCE #14 HOWARD FRAZIER QB 5-11 185 SR
AQUINAS #11 TREVOR TESCH WR/DB 5-8 155 SR
CANTON SOUTH #11 JARED PEREZ RB/LB 6-1 205 SR
CENTRAL #62 JOE FUCHS OL/DL 5-10 200 SR
EAST CANTON #30 JOHN MUCCI FB/LB 5-9 165 SR
FAIRLESS #11 JACK LANEY QB/P/K 6-4 190 JR
GLENOAK #18 MICHAEL REKSTIS RB/LB 5-10 180 SR
HOOVER #16 JOHN KELLER QB 6-2 190 SR
JACKSON #4 NICK SHATRICH DB/WR 6-1 170 SR
LAKE #55 ALEX KEITH OL/DL/LB 6-3 215 SR
LOUISVILLE #5 MAX HARTLINE WR/RB 5-10 176 JR
MARLINGTON #2 BLANE HIMMELHEBER WR/DB 5-10 170 JR
MASSILLON #16 JAMIR THOMAS RB/LB 6-1 212 JR
MCKINLEY #7 ALIJAH CURTIS QB 5-9 172 JR
MINERVA #56 TREY CARL OL/DL 5-9 260 SR
NORTHWEST #2 LUKE FENNELL QB/DB 6-1 175 JR
PERRY #18 MAX BAKER QB/DB 6-1 185 SR
SANDY VALLEY #25 BRAD SMTIH RB/DB 5-9 160 SR
TUSLAW #2 CHASE WOODS QB 5-11 180 SR
Featured Speaker: Dwight Smith
Dwight Smith is a Super Bowl Champion as a member of the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith was a safety in the NFL for eight seasons. He had 2 interceptions in that Super Bowl XXXVII, both were returned for touchdowns. He was the first player ever to score two touchdowns on interception returns in Super Bowl History.
Smith played college football for the University of Akron. As a senior in 2000 he had 10 interceptions and was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American at defensive back along with being a finalist for the Thorpe Award. Tampa Bay picked him in the 3rd round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
He currently lives in Florida and speaks to underprivileged youth, mostly at Juvenile Centers and Alternative Schools. Smith was born in Detroit, Michigan. He is married to Jolene Smith. They have three children: Dwight Jr., Veronica, and King.
MENU
10 oz. Steak
Salad, Italian Bread, Baked Potato
Sides of Rigatoni & Fried Green Peppers
Texas Sheet Cake
Coffee – Tea – Soft Drinks
Congratulations Class of 2017! We look forward to sharing High School Football’s greatest awards night with you!
