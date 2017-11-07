73rd WHBC Annual High School Football Awards Banque

73rd WHBC Annual High School Football Awards Banquet

Thursday, November 16th / Skyland Pines

3550 Columbus Road NE

Doors open at 6pm. Dinner is served at 6:30pm.

Coaches and honored student player tickets are complimentary. All others will be charged $25 per ticket.

Tickets can be purchased weekdays 8:30am-5pm Monday, November 6th through 2pm Wednesday, November 15th at the WHBC Studios, 550 Market Avenue South, Downtown Canton. Cash or checks only. Tickets will NOT be available at the door.

Awards to be announced banquet night: Jim Muzzy Scholastic Award, Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award, Coach of the Year and All County MVP.

2017 ALL COUNTY TEAM: DEFENSE

DL #67 SIO SAIPAIA MCKINLEY 6-0 286 SR

DL #12 ZACH BLACKISTON PERRY 6-4 210 SR

DL #5 ELI BEERS NORTHWEST 6-1 220 SR

DL #33 JOEY DIGIACOMO CENTRAL 6-1 185 SR

LB #1 JOSH CHANDLER MCKINLEY 6-0 218 SR

LB #32 NICK SHEPHARD FAIRLESS 6-1 210 SR

LB #3 BEN SMITH HOOVER 6-1 210 SR

LB #18 MICHAEL REKSTIS GLENOAK 5-10 185 SR

LB #27 TYLER COWAN PERRY 6-2 200 SR

DB #1 JOE CHILDERS JACKSON 5-10 165 SR

DB #8 XAVIER SMITH MCKINLEY 5-9 163 SR

DB #3 ROBBY KIRCHNER PERRY 5-7 155 SR

DB #11 MITCH MITCHELL EAST CANTON 6-2 170 SR

DB #3 NICKY GLIATTA III GLENOAK 5-9 170 SR

P #15 CJ GREINER MARLINGTON 6-1 175 SOPH

2017 ALL COUNTY TEAM: OFFENSE

QB #14 JARET PALLOTTA JACKSON 6-6 200 SR

QB #18 MAX BAKER PERRY 6-1 185 SR

RB #21 DUCE JOHNSON ALLIANCE 5-8 200 SR

RB #2 NATHANAEL SUNTHEIMER EAST CANTON 6-0 175 SOPH

RB #26 LUKE REICOSKY NORTH CANTON 5-9 180 SR

RB #22 JARIN CURTIS PERRY 5-9 210 JR

WR #9 PRAYER WISE MCKINLEY 5-7 144 SR

WR #11 BRANDON O’QUINN JACKSON 5-10 160 SR

WR #3 AUSTIN KUTSCHER MASSILLON 6-1 180 SR

WR #5 MAX HARTLINE LOUISVILLE 5-10 176 JR

TE #84 ANDREW WHITE GLENOAK 6-4 240 SR

OL #64 MILLER DAVIES CENTRAL 6-5 300 SR

OL #68 DYLAN CASLER PERRY 6-2 255 JR

OL #58 LUKE DYE JACKSON 6-1 245 SR

OL #62 JORDAN SHULTZ EAST CANTON 6-3 255 SR

OL #54 JAVON KING MCKINLEY 5-10 265 SR

K #2 CADEN BASHAM PERRY 5-9 155 SR

2017 INDIVIDUAL TEAM MVPS

ALLIANCE #14 HOWARD FRAZIER QB 5-11 185 SR

AQUINAS #11 TREVOR TESCH WR/DB 5-8 155 SR

CANTON SOUTH #11 JARED PEREZ RB/LB 6-1 205 SR

CENTRAL #62 JOE FUCHS OL/DL 5-10 200 SR

EAST CANTON #30 JOHN MUCCI FB/LB 5-9 165 SR

FAIRLESS #11 JACK LANEY QB/P/K 6-4 190 JR

GLENOAK #18 MICHAEL REKSTIS RB/LB 5-10 180 SR

HOOVER #16 JOHN KELLER QB 6-2 190 SR

JACKSON #4 NICK SHATRICH DB/WR 6-1 170 SR

LAKE #55 ALEX KEITH OL/DL/LB 6-3 215 SR

LOUISVILLE #5 MAX HARTLINE WR/RB 5-10 176 JR

MARLINGTON #2 BLANE HIMMELHEBER WR/DB 5-10 170 JR

MASSILLON #16 JAMIR THOMAS RB/LB 6-1 212 JR

MCKINLEY #7 ALIJAH CURTIS QB 5-9 172 JR

MINERVA #56 TREY CARL OL/DL 5-9 260 SR

NORTHWEST #2 LUKE FENNELL QB/DB 6-1 175 JR

PERRY #18 MAX BAKER QB/DB 6-1 185 SR

SANDY VALLEY #25 BRAD SMTIH RB/DB 5-9 160 SR

TUSLAW #2 CHASE WOODS QB 5-11 180 SR

Featured Speaker: Dwight Smith

Dwight Smith is a Super Bowl Champion as a member of the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith was a safety in the NFL for eight seasons. He had 2 interceptions in that Super Bowl XXXVII, both were returned for touchdowns. He was the first player ever to score two touchdowns on interception returns in Super Bowl History.

Smith played college football for the University of Akron. As a senior in 2000 he had 10 interceptions and was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American at defensive back along with being a finalist for the Thorpe Award. Tampa Bay picked him in the 3rd round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

He currently lives in Florida and speaks to underprivileged youth, mostly at Juvenile Centers and Alternative Schools. Smith was born in Detroit, Michigan. He is married to Jolene Smith. They have three children: Dwight Jr., Veronica, and King.

MENU

10 oz. Steak

Salad, Italian Bread, Baked Potato

Sides of Rigatoni & Fried Green Peppers

Texas Sheet Cake

Coffee – Tea – Soft Drinks

Congratulations Class of 2017! We look forward to sharing High School Football’s greatest awards night with you!

