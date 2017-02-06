Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame

Canton Council Approves HOF Village Taxes

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 6, 2017) – Canton City Council Monday night gave its approval to three new taxes to be levied inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village.

There were also new exceptions provided for the Canton City School District.

Among the new taxes are a 2% additional sales tax and a 5% tax on admissions and parking.

The 3% tax that most motel visitors pay anyway would be charged at any new village hotel, but the money would return to the village.

McKinley High football and basketball games would be among the exceptions.

