CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 10, 2017) – The 67-year-old man accused of strangling an Osnaburg Township woman and mutilating her body is headed to prison for the remainder of his life.

Kenneth Roth was sentenced Friday after a jury convicted him in the December 2009 murder of Linda Van Voorhis Smith at her home on Orchard Valley Drive SE.

He had been a handyman for the 61-year-old longtime nurse.