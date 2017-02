NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 14, 2017) – North Canton police are looking into about a half-a-dozen car break-ins in the city since the first of the month.

All vehicles were unlocked.

There was one car inside a garage which was broken into.

North Canton Police Chief Stephan Wilder says items like purses, wallets, laptops and phones are being taken.

Those break-ins happened on the southeast side, from South Main Street to the East Hill area.