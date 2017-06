GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – The commute to Akron was a little longer for some on Friday morning.

Northbound I-77 was closed between the Massillon Road and Arlington Road exits after a pickup truck went out of control, flipped over and caught fire.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened near the Route 619 overpass.

Both the driver and a passenger got out OK.

The closure only lasted about an hour.