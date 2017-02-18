ACS Hooks Up Those Impacted by Cancer, Legislators

By Jim Michaels
Feb 18, 10:39 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 18, 2017) – The politically-involved arm of the American Cancer Society hopes to fill the schedules of the area’s Ohio lawmakers on April 5th.

That’s the “Day at the Capital”, the effort by the society’s Cancer Action Network to put those impacted by the disease into the offices of state senators and representatives.

Those with cancer, survivors, caregivers and others are welcome.

You can call 888 227-6446 and ask for extension 8622.

Over 100 people hooked up with their legislators last year.

