Stark Man Charged in Dumping Incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 18, 2017) – A North Lawrence man remains free after being indicted on charges related to the Clean Water Act.

45-year-old Adam Boylen is accused of dumping wastewater from corporate facilities into tributaries of the Tuscarawas River and the Beach City Reservoir in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties.

The dumping incidents took place last April and May, when a white, foamy substance was observed on the river.

Vegetation and thousands of fish were killed in the incidents.

The waste was supposed to go to a suitable facility in Pennsylvania.