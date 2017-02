Alex Molinaroli, CEO of Johnson Controls. (Courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 20, 2017) – Monday night, Johnson Controls CEO Alex Molinaroli and David Baker took the stage for a half hour at the Civic Center during the annual Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce dinner.

Molinaroli says he wants to see the city and the region benefit from the Hall of Fame Village.

Over 800 chamber members attended the annual dinner.

Johnson Controls has 1200 employees in Ohio.