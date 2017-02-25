4 Suggested Actions to Address Heroin Crisis

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 25, 2017) – On the heels of last week’s Stop Heroin from Killing Symposium, organization founder Judge Frank Forchione says parent-child communication is so important.
And, he says it’s something missing in much of society.
Here are Judge Forchione’s four recommendations:
- The medical/ pharmaceutical community is not doing enough to keep prescription opiates out of the wrong hands
- Law enforcement and the judicial branch must continue to punish those whose actions lead to an overdose death. The judge cites a recent manslaughter conviction and maximum sentence.
- More beds and more counselors in treatment facilities.
- Parents talking to their children. He says have dinner together, put down the cell phones and talk.
110 Stark County residents died from drug overdoses last year; at least 80 of them were opiate-related.
Judge Forchione, Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver, Rev. Walter Moss and Keith Hochadel from CommQuest were guests on “The Week That Was” with Joe Palmisano on Saturday.