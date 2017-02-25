4 Suggested Actions to Address Heroin Crisis

By Jim Michaels
|
Feb 25, 4:33 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 25, 2017) – On the heels of last week’s Stop Heroin from Killing Symposium, organization founder Judge Frank Forchione says parent-child communication is so important.

And, he says it’s something missing in much of society.

Here are Judge Forchione’s four recommendations:

  1. The medical/ pharmaceutical community is not doing enough to keep prescription opiates out of the wrong hands
  2. Law enforcement and the judicial branch must continue to punish those whose actions lead to an overdose death. The judge cites a recent manslaughter conviction and maximum sentence.
  3. More beds and more counselors in treatment facilities.
  4. Parents talking to their children. He says have dinner together, put down the cell phones and talk.

110 Stark County residents died from drug overdoses last year; at least 80 of them were opiate-related.

Judge Forchione, Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver, Rev. Walter Moss and Keith Hochadel from CommQuest were guests on “The Week That Was” with Joe Palmisano on Saturday.

