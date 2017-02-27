One Person Injured in Plain Township Fire

By Jim Michaels
|
Feb 27, 8:21 AM

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 27, 2017) – The Plain Township Fire Department is looking for the cause of a house fire in the township Monday morning.

One man was injured and taken to the hospital from that fire at Harmon Street and Taft Avenue NE.

The township department got the call just after 5:15 Monday morning.

Flames were reportedly shooting through the roof when they initially arrived.

They knocked down the fire pretty quickly.

That fire scene is in a small section of Plain Township just east of Canton’s Schreiber Park.

