7th Annual Field of Honor/Field of Heroes in Jackson Twp.

For the 7th consecutive year, the lawn in front of the Jackson Township Safety Center will feature an inspiring display of red, white and blue as the community hosts the 7th Annual Field of Honor/Field of Heroes, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Jackson Township. Greg Brokaw, Consumers National Bank, and Steve Michaels, with Jackson Rotary were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to explain the purpose of the event/display.

About the Display

750 American flags will once again be on display May 25-29, as area individuals, organizations and businesses honor the heroes who have made a difference in their lives and in the community. A military helicopter from MAPS Air Museum will also be on display daily.

Flags are available for purchase online for those who wish to honor a hero in their lives. Proceeds will benefit SAM (Serving Area Military) and the Jackson Township Rotary Foundation. A schedule of events for the weekend and information about how to purchase a flag are available online at www.jrflags.org.

The event is being conducted in collaboration with the Jackson Township Board of Trustees, Jackson Township Fire and Police Departments, Jackson Township Park Department, Jackson Local Schools, and a team of dedicated volunteers. Numerous businesses have provided generous monetary and in-kind sponsorships, and more sponsorship opportunities are available.

The public is cordially invited to visit the display, which will be open daily Friday, May 25th (beginning at 10 am) and running through 8am Tuesday, May 29th, when the flags will be taken down.

What: 7th Annual Jackson Township Rotary Field of Honor/Field of Heroes

When: Friday, May 25th (10am) through Tuesday, May 29th (8am)

Where: Jackson Township Safety Center / 7383 Fulton Dr NW / Massillon, OH 44646

Website: www.jrflags.org

May 25: May 26: May 27: May 28: May 29:

8am: Plant Flags (Bagpiper) 11am: Bagpiper 12-6: Flag Sales 11-1: Flag Sales 8am – Flag removal

10am: Field Opens 12-6: Flag Sales 12-6: Flag Sales 1pm: TAPS

10-1: Veteran ID Cards 2pm – Choir 2pm: Bagpiper

12-6: Flag Sales 8pm: TAPS 8pm: TAPS

8pm: TAPS