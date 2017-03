PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 4, 2017) – The Stark County Coroner’s Office has ruled out trauma as a contributor to the deaths of two brothers found in their Perry Township home Thursday morning.

Test results may take months in the deaths of 55-year-old John Heald and 52-year-old Michael Heald.

Autopsies were performed Friday.

The men may have been dead inside their Mt Marie Avenue NW home for a few months or even longer.