AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 4, 2017) – Akron police believe they have a “serial exposer” in custody.

He’s the man who has exposed himself to several women over the last few months.

27-year-old David Thomas Jr is accused in just such an incident Thursday night at Delia and Greenwood Avenues on Akron’s west side.

He was arrested on Friday.

He faces possible additional charges from the other incidents.