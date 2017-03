AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 6, 2017) – Akron police are looking for the 28-year-old man they say shot another man early Saturday morning at a house on West Crosier Street.

John Meeks is charged with felonious assault.

He is 5’6″ tall, 160 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police do not identify the 41-year-old victim, but they say he suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

Call Akron police at 330 375-2490 if you have more information.