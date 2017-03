CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 7, 2017) – A Wind Advisory is up for the entire area.

Stark, Carroll, Summit, Tuscarawas, Wayne and other counties across northern Ohio are under the gun until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour are expected.

Check with 1480 WHBC for the latest power outage information.