CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 7, 2017) – The parents of the little girl found dead in the family’s Jackson Township restaurant back in January have been indicted on several counts each.

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao are both charged with murder.

Only Chen had faced the murder charge earlier, but the Stark County Grand Jury also handed up a murder count against the 5-year-old’s father.

Ashley Zhao was reported missing until it was determined by investigators that the child had been killed inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Portage Street NW.