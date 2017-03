GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 8, 2017) – A Green High School student is the winner of the statewide 2016 Take Action Video Contest, sponsored by the Attorney General’s office.

Nickolas Belliveau wins a $2500 college scholarship prize for his entry, “The Con Artist”.

Students were asked to create a 60-second video on a consumer protection topic.

Congratulations Nickolas!