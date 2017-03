CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 9. 2017) – American Electric Power expected to have all the power in Stark County restored as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

At last check, there were still 110 scattered outages across the county from Wednesday’s winds.

AEP Ohio’s total service territory had a total of 7000 power outages Wednesday.

Meantime, Ohio Edison was working to restore 80 homes and businesses in Stark County.

But their biggest task is in Summit County, where 4500 were still without power.