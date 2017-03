WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) (Mar. 9, 2017) – Congressman Jim Renacci was one of those pulling all-nighters on Capitol Hill Wednesday night.

He was working with the Ways and Means Committee, of which he’s a member, approving the tax portion of the Republican healthcare bill.

Renacci tells our Ron Ponder there are a lot of good things in the bill, but changes are inevitable.

He says it’s a reasonable response to the problems of the Affordable Care Act.