SANDY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 10, 2017) – Residents of two mobile homes in Sandy Township will be able to return to their homes, despite being fire damaged Wednesday night.

The trailers were on either side of a third burning trailer; that’s where the fire started.

Those strong Wednesday winds were pushing the flames in all directions.

That fire scene on Mapledale Avenue off Route 183 in Sandy Township.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is looking for a cause.