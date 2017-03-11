Police, IRS, PUCO Warn of Scam Callers

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 11, 2017) – It’s tax season.

It’s also the time when you may be getting some of those phony IRS calls.

Several Plain Township residents got calls.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says neither they nor the IRS seeks immediate payment for anything.

Major CJ Stantz with the sheriff’s office says you want to make sure your elderly or live-alone relatives get that message.

Here’s another scam: people pretending to be with your gas or electric utility, asking for immediate payment or your service will be cut off.

The PUCO says the companies will NEVER call to ask you to pay on the spot.

The scammers usually ask for a debit card or wire transfer.