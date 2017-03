CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A few minor changes on three SARTA bus routes.

The transit authority wants to explain the changes first.

So there are informational meetings Tuesday at the four transit centers across the county:

9am at Massillon Transit Cneter

10:30am at Cornerstone Transit Center

2pm at Alliance Transit Center

5:30pm at Belden Village Transit Center

The changes take effect on May 21st.