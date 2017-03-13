Winter Weather Advisory for Snow

By Jim Michaels
|
Mar 13, 8:14 AM
  • CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory taking effect for the area starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.

For some counties like Carroll and Tuscarawas, it expires tomorrow night.

For Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties, the advisory extends into Wednesday night with possible lake-effect snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Here’s the gist of it:

  • 3 to 6 inches of snow total, says AccuWeather.
  • Mainly Monday night and during the day Tuesday.
  • Starting Monday afternoon, by 5 p.m.
