Winter Weather Advisory for Snow

- CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory taking effect for the area starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.
For some counties like Carroll and Tuscarawas, it expires tomorrow night.
For Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties, the advisory extends into Wednesday night with possible lake-effect snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Here’s the gist of it:
- 3 to 6 inches of snow total, says AccuWeather.
- Mainly Monday night and during the day Tuesday.
- Starting Monday afternoon, by 5 p.m.