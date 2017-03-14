Schools, Roads Impacted by Overnight Snow

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – 2 to as much as 4 inches of snow on the ground Tuesday morning, depending on your location.

It’s slowing down traffic and making for slippery conditions.

We have heard several reports of people falling on icy spots, so be careful.

A number of school districts in the area closed for the day as well.

Here’s a link to the school adjustment and cancellation list.

AccuWeather says we could get another inch or two of snow Tuesday morning, then we’ll have a quiet period for a good part of the day.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Stark County and the area remains in effect.