James Ramey, suspect in Amber Alert case. (Courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office.)

FULTON Co., Ohio (WHBC) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of Fulton County near Toledo.

A 10-month-old baby was taken by a relative early Tuesday morning.

James Ramey is the suspect in the case: he is 27, is 600 tall, weighs 150, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Van with Ohio license FRX 4034.

Call 9-1-1 if you see this vehicle; the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.