WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) – Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, on the same page as President Trump?

Kucinich claims the Obama administration tapped his phone in 2011 when he talked to the son of former Libyan leader Moammar Qaddafi.

Kucinich says he learned the call was monitored just two years ago when a Washington newspaper reporter played the tape for him.

He was on the O’Reilly Factor on Fox Monday night.