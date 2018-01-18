It’s -88 in Siberia and here’s a selfie to prove it!

RETRANSMITTING FOR BETTER QUALITY AND BIGGER IMAGE SIZE In this photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, Anastasia Gruzdeva makes a selfie as the Temperature dropped to about -50 degrees (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) in Yakutsk, Russia. Temperatures in the remote, diamond-rich Russian region of Yakutia have dropped to near-record lows, plunging to -67 degrees Centigrade (-88.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas. (Anastasia Gruzdeva photo via AP)

Oymyakon is a small village in the Siberia region of Russia, and its claim to fame is that it’s the coldest place on Earth where people actually live.

Well . . . they figured that notoriety might draw some tourists, so a few years back, they put up a new tourist attraction: A big thermometer.

Then, earlier this week, the temperature in Oymyakon hit MINUS-88 DEGREES Fahrenheit. And that made it so cold that it BROKE the town’s big thermometer.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the record low in the village . . . but it is the modern record. Back in February of 1933, they hit minus-90.