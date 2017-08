Psyche Terry is a Business & Life Coach. She thinks businesses today are becoming much more flexible about the hours they demand from their employees.

Her thoughts mirror a new survey from CareerBuilder which found that 61 percent of workers nationwide thought the 9-to-5 workday has gone the way of the dinosaurs.

Psyche Terry is a self-made millionaire whose passion is inspiring people to find their best self. Her rags to riches story was featured onĀ The Steve Harvey Show.