95-Year-Old Brewster Woman in Home Burglary Dies

BREWSTER, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 3, 2017) – A 95-year-old Brewster woman found by family members beaten and unconscious in her burglarized home two days after Christmas has passed away. Mary Eick was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Friday.

Brewster Police Chief Keith Creter says there are new leads in the case. Evidence from the crime scene has been sent for testing, though he declined to elaborate.

He says phone calls have come in about the suspicious vehicle with odd-shaped taillights spotted behind Eick’s Tuscarawas Avenue home the night of the attack, Dec 26.

The burglar apparently only got away with personal items, such as purses and wallets.