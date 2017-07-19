A Coney or some Kraut?

Happy National Hot Dog Day!
July 19th is National Hot Dog Day! Hot dogs are one of the most iconic American foods. Seriously – no cookout or baseball game would be complete without a delicious hot dog served on a bun and covered in whatever you want – ketchup, mustard, onions, relish, or chili.
People love hot dogs so much that there are actually TWO celebration days. In July, which is National Grilling Month and National Grilling Month, you can find celebrations on both the 19th and the 23rd.
The National Hot Dog Day and Sausage Council created National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to fall on the same day as the annual Capitol Hill Hot Dog Lunch, which typically takes place on the third Wednesday of July—but not in 2017. Sources say that the day confusion is likely due to the fact that the annual Hot Dog Lunch fell on July 23rd a couple of times over the years. But really, who cares – it offers more reasons eat up!