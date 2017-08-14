A Heartfelt THANK YOU!

As I reflect over the 36 hours spent raising funds for the 10th Annual Wishes Can Happen Wish-a-thon, I have never been so proud and humbled. We raised just over $181,000 and we reached our million dollar goal for a 10 year total of just over $1,037,000. I am in awe of the Stark County Community. You always respond and you are very special! Thank you to my WHBC staff, co-workers and volunteers. 36 hours under a tent is so worth it. I love my work family and I LOVE Stark County. You rock!!! #WishesCanHappen