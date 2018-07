One way or another, it seems like this guy was going to get himself thrown in jail on Monday.

He’s a 24-year-old guy named Christian Palacios from Thibodaux, Louisiana. And on Monday night, he called 911 . . . to ask the police if he had any outstanding warrants.

The good news for him? He didn’t.

The bad news? The cops charged him with misuse of 911.

So he could get up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

