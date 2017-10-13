A Night of Inspiration

Thursday evening at Belden Village Mall was a night that featured great fashion and lots of fun…but more important it placed a spotlight on 5 beautiful, brave, inspiring cancer survivors. ALLISON, GAYLE, RENEE, VALERIE and SARAH. They told their stories, they modeled fashions and they felt the warm support of the crowd. I was honored to be there…to be a part of it. My Mom is a breast cancer survivor. It’s one of the hardest roads she’s ever travelled. But as these women told the crowd last night, it’s all about support. Support of friends, family, co-workers and health care officials is needed to make it through such a tough time. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Go ahead, man or woman, wear pink! Show everyone you are there to support anyone who needs it. You can change a life and that’s what we need these days — love and compassion for our neighbors.