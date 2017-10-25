A Scream Protest – are you IN?

If you’re free on November 8th and feel like screaming…you’re not alone

In case you missed it, this coming election day may be a bit noisier then those previous. This as thousands of folks in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and other cities announced over Facebook they plan scream fests on November 8. At last check, more than four-thousand Facebook users say they’ll attend an event called “Scream Helplessly At The Sky On The Anniversary Of The Election.” Another 33-thousand have “expressed interest.” Organizers encouraged followers to “Come express your anger at the current state of democracy.”

Search “Scream Helplessly At The Sky On The Anniversary Of The Election” on Facebook for details in your area or to create your own event!

Source: Newsweek