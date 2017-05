COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s forecast to be the biggest Memorial Day travel weekend in 12 years.

AAA predicts 39.3 million Americans including over 1-and-a-half million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from home next Thursday through the holiday itself.

That’s a 2.7-percent increase.

That means you can look for 2.2-percent more drivers compared to last year, so pack your patience before you back out of the driveway.