CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gasoline prices have fallen back in Ohio and especially in the Canton-Massillon metro area after last week’s highs.

With most refining operations in Texas back up and running, the average price for regular in Saturday morning’s AAA survey was $2.43 a gallon.

That’s down 12-cents from a week ago.

Prices across Ohio are down 10-cents during that period.