COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – You’re a defensive driver, watching for other vehicles, people and animals.

Did you ever think of all the things that can move around inside your car?

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, AAA reminds you that unrestrained items like cell phones can become dangerous projectiles in a crash situation.

Think of it this way: a five pound purse in a vehicle going 35 miles an hour can exert 175 pounds of force.