AAA: Navigation Programming is Biggest Distractor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Of the many distractive activities available inside your new vehicle, which is the most unsafe?

AAA says doing navigation programming while driving takes an average of 40 seconds to complete.

At just 25 miles an hour, your car can travel 400 yards in that time.

The auto agency is saying one in three U.S. drivers uses infotainment systems while driving.

They also studied 30 new vehicles, determining all of them have infotainment systems require a high-demand level of attention.

Low-demand activities include radio listening!

