AAA Offers Tips For Buying an Electric Car

So, what is it with the fascination with electric cars?

Are they here to stay? Is the cumbustable engine going the way of the horse and buggy?

Kimberly Schwind, with AAA will be talking to Gary Rivers on Wednesday about our growing appetite for electric vehicles.

A new AAA survey shows 20 percent, or 50 million Americans, will likely go electric for their next vehicle purchase, up from 15 percent in 2017. AAA sees a strong future for electric vehicles, due to rising gas prices, easing of range anxiety and economical ownership costs.

Top Electric Vehicles:

To aid consumers in shopping for an electric, hybrid or other fuel-efficient vehicles, AAA is announcing the top 2018 green vehicles in the annual AAA Green Car Guide.