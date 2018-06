COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – It’ll be a record July 4th weekend for travel, with 46.9 million Americans and 2 million Ohioans traveling over the July 3 through July 8 period, according to AAA.

Both are increases of about 5%.

It’s also the busiest of the three summertime holidays.

With the 4th falling on a Wednesday, the weekend which is typically considered five days long is six days this year.