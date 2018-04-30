AAA Summer Reminders

Kimberly Schwind, AAA is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning. She’ll discuss summer safety checks, an uptick in hit-and-run accidents, and the upsurge in gas prices.

Hit-and-Run Deaths Hit Record High

More than one hit-and-run crash occurs every minute on U.S. roads, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. These crashes resulted in 2,049 deaths in 2016 – the highest number on record and a 60 percent increase from 2009. With the number of hit-and-run crashes on the rise, AAA is calling for drivers to remain alert on the roads, and always remain on the scene if a crash occurs.

AAA to rescue 7.7 million drivers this summer driving season

Vehicles 10-years-old and older are twice as likely to be stranded at the roadside and four times more likely to require a tow, according to new research from AAA. With more than half of cars on the road aged 10 years or older, AAA urges drivers to help prevent breakdowns by getting their car road-trip ready.