AAA Tips for Those Summertime Vacation Trips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – With school out for summer, vacation season is in full gear.

AAA recommends planning ahead for any trip, using a travel agent for the more complicated trips.

They also want you to be flexible about your travel times.

AAA expects to rescue 7.7 million U.S. drivers this summer vacation season.

They want you to get the car checked out before you hit the road, bringing along an emergency kit for the trip

Here are AAA’s travel experts offer their top tips for travelers planning summer vacations, including: