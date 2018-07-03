AAA: Tuesday is Busiest Day for 4th of July Travel, Traffic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The 4th of July holiday pretty much stretches from last weekend through the upcoming weekend, but Tuesday is the busiest day on the roads, says AAA.

The auto agency says travel and commuter traffic will combine Tuesday afternoon to slow things down in spots, so be careful.

Two million Ohioans are expected to travel between Tuesday and this coming Sunday.

That’s a 6% increase from last year.

AAA is advising drivers returning from Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and other southern venues about bottlenecks on northbound I-77 at the Virginia/West Virginia line during peak travel times.

The recommend this detour to get around it: north on I-77, north on I-81 for 16 miles, north on Route 100 for 25 miles, then west on U.S. 460 for 23 miles back to I-77.