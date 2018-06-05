AAA Warns Teens of Summer Driving

AAA’s Kimberly Schwind talks to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about the dangers of summer driving for Teens.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (May 30, 2018) – New AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research shows an average of 10 people per day die in teen driver-related crashes during the “100 Deadliest Days”, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen driver crashes spike 14 percent compared to the rest of the year.

“The number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers during the summer is an important traffic safety concern, and research shows that young drivers are at greater risk and have higher crash rates compared to older and more experienced drivers,” said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director.

In 2017, more than 12,000 Ohio teens were involved in crashes, and 38 died during the “100 Deadliest Days”, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety Crash Statistics. Nationwide, speed and nighttime driving are significant factors in teen driver crashes and fatalities.