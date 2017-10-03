AAA’s Top Ohio Foliage Locations

AAA’s Kimberly Schwinn spoke to Gary Rivers about the upcoming Fall Foliage season. She listed some amazing locations to view the fall colors.

FYI: Experts predict that within 2 weeks, we will see the beautiful fall colors at their peak in the state of Ohio.

Top Ohio Fall Foliage Destinations

Ohio Scenic Byways (Through the Ohio Department of Transportation): Ohio has 27 scenic byways. More information at http://www.dot.state.oh.us/OhioByways/Pages/default.aspx?default.aspx

Scenic Byways are also noted on AAA maps, which are free for AAA members at AAA store.

The following are just a few highlighted by AAA Ohio Auto Club’s Auto Travel department:

Ohio River Scenic Byway: Ohio Section Begins near Cincinnati on Highway 50, and follows along the Ohio River until East Liverpool.

Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway: More than 30 miles along State Route 39 between Loudonville and Mansfield and State Route 603 between the Village of Mifflin and Malabar Farm.

Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Trail: From the Pennsylvania border heading west along Lake Erie.

Gateway to Amish Country and Amish Country Byway: Begins at its southern end at the Ye Old Mill on State route 13 in Licking County, and continues east on US 62 in downtown Utica, then travels through Brinkhaven where it ends at the Knox County-Holms County line. Then, the Amish Country Byway begins as you enter Holmes County.



Amish Country: Ohio is home to the world’s largest Amish community, providing you with a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Complete with rolling hills, quaint shops, local wineries and delicious homemade food, Ohio’s Amish Country offers something for every visitor.

Children will enjoy visiting the Farm at Walnut Creek – It features a horse drawn tour and hands-on interaction with animals like giraffe and camels.

Sugarcreek has the world’s largest working cuckoo clock

Heini’s Cheese Chalet attracts visitors from all around the world.

It’s the home of the original yogurt cultured cheese

The Warther Museum in Dover, Ohio is very popular and features handcrafted ivory trains

Cuyahoga Valley National Park: The only National Park in Ohio.

Along the Cuyahoga River, between Cleveland and Akron

Includes the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail: a restored section of the canal’s original towpath.

Brandywine Falls is one of several waterfalls

The Cuyahoga Scenic Railroad also runs through the park

Ohio State Parks: With more than 70 state parks in Ohio, there’s one close to everyone.

To find a nearby park, visit http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/findapark

Great options for outdoor activities and viewing fall foliage

Hocking Hills: This picturesque region is part of the Appalachian Highlands – a heavily wooded area with deep gorges, waterfalls and rock formations. Southeastern Ohio’s scenic wonderland beckons travelers with forested trails, cozy inns and cabins and outdoor adventures.

Hiking, the Hocking Hills is extremely popular and fun for the whole family – Old Man’s Cave, Ash Cave, Cedar Falls are some of the top hiking spots

Canoeing through the Hocking Hills Canoe Livery is also a fun, relaxing family activity

More adventurous travelers can try zip lining with the Hocking Hills Canopy Tours. The course takes you high up in the tree tops, where you see some spectacular views of the forest and even the river. It’s gorgeous!

Exclusive benefits for AAA members at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls, Cherry Ridge Retreat and Glenlaurel Scottish Inn & Cottages (really made for couples)

Wayne National Forest: The only National forest in Ohio

https://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne Located in the hills of southeastern Ohio Covers a quarter million acres of the Appalachian foothills Divided into three units More than 300 miles of trails

Fall Foliage Driving Tour (Through Tourism Ohio) http://www.ohio.org/events/fall-foliage-driving-tour Marietta-Washington County Along the Little Muskingum River and through Wayne National Forest , Oct. 14 – Sun., Oct. 15

Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve (Greene County):

http://naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/cliftongorge 268-acre preserve A dolomite and limestone gorge formed by glaciers Foliage along the shaded north slopes Encompasses a 2-mile stretch of the Little Miami State and National Scenic River, just east of John Bryan State Park.

Features Clifton Mill: http://www.cliftonmill.com/ One of the largest water powered grist mills still in existence.



Shawnee State Forest:

Known as “Ohio’s Little Smokies”

Western Scioto County and Eastern Adams County

63,747 acers of woodland

http://forestry.ohiodnr.gov/shawnee

