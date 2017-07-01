AARP Joins Growing List of Republican Healthcare Plans Samanthie Brooks, spokesperson for AARP in NE Ohio talked to Gary Rivers about that organizations concerns with the proposed Healthcare Bill that was put forth by Republicans this past week. http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Healthcare-Discussion-Opponent-Of-The-Bill-Samanthie-Brooks-From-AARP-W-Gary-Rivers-6-30-17.mp3 Related Content Plenty To Do in Stark Parks This Summer Canton Native Pens the First Book To Chronicles Th... Three Canton Youth Symphonies To Perform April 30t... Refuge of Hope Looking Forward to New Facilities Gary Talks Social Media and Live streaming Crime w... Can Hurting Children Find Healing at Area Horse Fa...