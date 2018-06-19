The heat is on in the Akron Fire Department — two firefighters have been put on leave while officials investigate allegations they made porn at one of the stations. Lt. Art Dean and Provisional Lt. Deann Eller were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. City officials called the allegations “shocking and distressing.” The two are not married but have had a long-time relationship. The video was discovered online.
Accusations of Firehouse Porn
By Pam Cook
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 6:50 AM