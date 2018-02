CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 46-year-old Canton man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery last month.

Travis Lucius was picked up at his home on Henrietta Avenue NE Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and Stark County Sheriff’s deputies.

Lucius is accused of robbing the Bank of Magnolia branch in the 3200 block of Cleveland Avenue NW on January 22.