Action Together Stark Wants Renacci at Town Hall

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 21, 2017) – A group of self-described progressives is hosting its own constituent town hall this week while Congress is on recess.

Action Together Stark is hoping to get Republican Congressman Jim Renacci to its meeting. So far his staff has offered no commitment.

Lorraine Wilburn with Action Together Stark says their town hall is Thursday at 6:30 PM at The Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park.

Wilburn says she did get to meet with Renacci’s staff for about 90 minutes last month to discuss concerns over replacing the Affordable Care Act, which she described as “very fruitful.”